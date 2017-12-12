Kenya: Pay Championship Suppliers, Muthee Tells Sports CS Wario

The 2017 World Under-18 Championships Local Organising Committee (LOC) has asked Ministry of Sports and Sports Kenya to speed up payment of money owed to suppliers and service providers for the youth event.

LOC Chief Executive Officer Mwangi Muthee Monday said the Treasury had allocated the money budgeted for the championship, held from July 12 to 16 at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, to the Sports Ministry.

Muthee said he has written to Sports CS Hassan Wario asking him to urgently resolve the matter because payments were made directly by Sports Ministry through Sports Kenya, which was responsible for most of the financial management.

"It is my hope that it (the money) was not diverted to other use," Muthee said yesterday in a statement, adding that what the LOC owed contractors, consultants and service providers is not a lot of money. "It includes payment for work done on marketing billboards, accreditation, stadium lighting and a few other services. The LOC duly sanctioned the payment of these bills," said Muthee. "I can't state the amount but we signed vouchers to Ministry of Sports, Culture and Arts for payments."

Muthee said that those still owed money from the championships have continually sought explanation from the LOC, and the matter has attracted the attention of International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Efforts to get Wario and Sports Kenya chairman Fred Muteti for comment proved futile as their calls went answered. Muithee said the delayed payments could tarnish Kenya's image globally at a time the countrywas seeking to host the 2020 World Under-20 Championships and the 2025 World Championships, among other key competitions.

"Only a few days ago, Kenya was discussed positively as a possible IAAF future partner during IAAF congress in Monaco. Therefore, such negative domestic matters as nagging pending bills should not tarnish the country's image," said Muthee.

Muthee said Kenya delivered world-class youth championships because of the efforts and dedication of many people who must feel let down by claims of unpaid bills.

On the issue of LOC being taken to task by Ethics and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission regarding tendering procedures, including procurement of the artificial tracks at Kasarani and Kenyatta University, Muthee said the contracts were procedural.

"In fact, this matter had gone before the Public Procurement Oversight Authority (PPOA) which ruled in LOC's favour before work commenced at Kasarani," said Muthee.