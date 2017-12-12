Kenya: Swamibapa Wind Up Second in Nairobi Cricket League

Swamibapa wound up second in Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association Super League tournament without facing a single ball at Nairobi Jaffreys ground on Sunday.

Kongonis failed to honour their match against hosts Swamibapa at Nairobi Jeffreys on Saturday, and the home team was awarded a walkover and a maximum 20 points. That pushed Swamibapa's points in the table of standings to 276.

Stray Lions retained their league titlea week ago when they beat Nairobi Gymkhana by five wickets. At Nairobi West, Kanbis, who were level on 256 points with Swamibapa before weekend's matches, finished third with 275 points after they failed to pick the maximum four batting points against Cutchi Leva.

Batting first at Nairobi Jeffreys, Kanbis scored 271 runs by the time all their batsmen were sent back to the pavilion by Cutchi Leva's youngsters with two balls of their allotted 50 overs in hand.

Ankit Hirani was Kanbis' highest runs getter with half a century, 79. Sachin Bhudia (44), Shyam Rabadia (40), Vinod Rabadia (33) and Jitendra Hirani (31) posted meaningful runs on the scoreboard for their side. Rahul Vishram was Kanbis' super destroyer taking five wickets for 75. Nikhul Nathani (1/20) and Sumat Panchani (1/15) were the other wicket takers.

In reply, Cutchi Leva were routed for a paltry 130 with 97 balls in hand. Yogesh Kabari (33) top scored for Cutchi Leva. Mahendra Siyani (27) and Nathani (15) were the only Cutchi Leva's batsmen who managed to post double digit figures on the board.

At Sir Ali Muslim Club, Stray Lions (81 for 7) beat Obuya Academy (80 all out) by thtree wickets.