South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - Free State Branches Rally Against Provincial and National Conference Delegates

ANC flag (file photo).

ANC members in the Free State are expected to lodge court papers on Tuesday challenging the provincial conference and who is allowed to go to the party's national elective conference at the weekend. By GREG NICOLSON.

Disgruntled ANC members are calling for this week's Free State conference to be ruled illegal and for the court to provide clarity on delegates to the party's national conference. They say the party has not responded to disputes lodged by 84 branches.

The party's provincial conference, which has been delayed repeatedly, was due to move into its second day on Monday and elect a new provincial executive committee (PEC) but struggled to get under way. Provincial chairperson Ace Magashule was expected to be re-elected, while his rival and deputy Thabo Manyoni did not attend the conference.

In another application, the Free State branch members have already filed papers saying Magashule and the provincial ANC were in contempt of court. They believe the party did not rerun 29 branch general meetings in accordance with the party's constitution, as ordered by the Bloemfontein High Court almost two weeks ago.

