12 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - What Goes On Behind the Scenes - Breathalyser Tests and Confiscated Cellphones

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Supplied
ANC flag (file photo).
analysis

Voting for new ANC leaders this weekend is set to be a sober process, with conference organisers planning to conduct spot breathalyser tests. Also, no selfies with ballot papers will be allowed in a bid to stamp out vote-buying. Ultimately, much of the conference's success will hinge on how 15 "very senior" ANC members and one agency conduct the party's leadership election. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

They will be the most important officials at the ANC's five-day 54th national conference that starts at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday, but to the outside world they'll also be among the least well known.

Approaches to the ANC's Electoral Commission or its contractor, the EleXions Agency, for an interview all led to ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte with explanations varying from the fact that these "are old people" to much hingeing on their credibility and that things they say in public about voting could be held against them. Or something like that.

In a leadership race as tight as the one expected this weekend, every bit counts.

Most of the almost 5,000 branch delegates attending the conference will have encountered some of these officials at their provincial general councils in...

More on This

ANC Leadership Race - Free State Branches Rally Against Provincial and National Conference Delegates

ANC members in the Free State are expected to lodge court papers on Tuesday challenging the provincial conference and… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.