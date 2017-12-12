South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - What Goes On Behind the Scenes - Breathalyser Tests and Confiscated Cellphones

Photo: Supplied

analysis

Voting for new ANC leaders this weekend is set to be a sober process, with conference organisers planning to conduct spot breathalyser tests. Also, no selfies with ballot papers will be allowed in a bid to stamp out vote-buying. Ultimately, much of the conference's success will hinge on how 15 "very senior" ANC members and one agency conduct the party's leadership election. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

They will be the most important officials at the ANC's five-day 54th national conference that starts at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday, but to the outside world they'll also be among the least well known.

Approaches to the ANC's Electoral Commission or its contractor, the EleXions Agency, for an interview all led to ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte with explanations varying from the fact that these "are old people" to much hingeing on their credibility and that things they say in public about voting could be held against them. Or something like that.

In a leadership race as tight as the one expected this weekend, every bit counts.

Most of the almost 5,000 branch delegates attending the conference will have encountered some of these officials at their provincial general councils in...