11 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Sanoussi Affirms Youth Role in National Accord Process

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Ibrahim Al-Sanoussi has affirmed the pioneering and outstanding role of the youth in supporting the National Accord process, stressing the state's concern over youth issues.

Al-Sanoussi who met, Monday, at the Presidential Palace, the Chairman of the National Union of Sudanese Youth, Mahmud Ahmed Mohammed Musa, was briefed on the features of the union's activities during 2017-2020, besides the future plans.

Musa said in a press statement that he briefed the Assistant of the President on the overall projects which will implemented by the union during the coming period.

