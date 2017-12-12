Sudan: Symposium On Kingdom of Nabata, Importance of Jebel Barkal Civilization Tomorrow

One person has been confirmed dead while eight others are nursing severe body injuries after a nasty accident involving… Read more »

The symposium will be addressed by prof. Intisar Sagheron, the Director of Khartoum University Research Administration, the Director of Antiquities Marsa, prof. Ali Osman Mohamed Salih, lecturer of Antiquities section in Khartoum University, prof. al-Hassan Ahmed Mohamed al-Hassan, the secretariat of the archeological discoveries in the General Authority for Archaeology and Antiquities, and Dr. Amal Badi, Head of History Department, of University of Khartoum.

Khartoum — The Culture Secretariat of Jabal (mountain) of al Babarkal Festival to organize, in the framework of the inauguration of Jabal al Barkal Festival, in Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. at al Shariqa Hall a symposium titled (Nabta Kingdom and Jabal (mountain) al Barkal Civilization Importance).

