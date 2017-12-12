11 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ministry of Justice - Sudan Resolved to Combat Human Trafficking

Khartoum — Sudan has renewed its commitment to combat human trafficking and to maintain measures to frustrate and eradicate the practice and those involved in it, including putting in place its own national strategy against the practice

The Undersecretary at the Ministry of Justice, Ahmed Abas Razam, has stressed in his meeting with visiting Austrian migration delegation currently in visit to the country, that Sudan would need technical assistance to help it continue with caring out such plans and implementing its strategy.

The Undersecretaqry briefed the visiting delegation on the work of the committee on combatting human trafficking saying that a strategy was put in place to totally eradicate the practice and to legally pursue those involved in it.

He said the Sudan has ratified the UN agreement on combatting human trafficking for the year 2000.

