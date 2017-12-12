11 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri - Education Included in State's Priorities

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, indicated that the state has included the education in its priorities with the believe of the role of the science, scientists and teachers in realizing aspirations of the homeland in development.

During his address Tuesday, at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum to the meeting of the 2 nd session of the Central Council of the Arab Education Organization, he stressed that the state mobilize the policies for the confirmation of the teachers rights, care, security and the improvement of their situations, in addition to the realization of their aspirations, asserting that the Teachers Medical City is one of the country's prominent establishments.

He pointed to the necessity of solidarity of the Arab nations for the enhancement of the concept of the trade unions work for the teachers favor in the Arab world.

He indicated that the Sudan's national dialogue has resulted in a national government concerned with the development, particularly the education which represents the spear head for the achievement of the aspired development, lauding the campaign of the arms collection in which teachers have played great role in acknowledging importance of keeping the arms in the state's hands.

Sudan

Juba-Bound Bus Kills One, Injures Eight

One person has been confirmed dead while eight others are nursing severe body injuries after a nasty accident involving… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.