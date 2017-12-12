Sudan: Bakri - Education Included in State's Priorities

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, indicated that the state has included the education in its priorities with the believe of the role of the science, scientists and teachers in realizing aspirations of the homeland in development.

During his address Tuesday, at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum to the meeting of the 2 nd session of the Central Council of the Arab Education Organization, he stressed that the state mobilize the policies for the confirmation of the teachers rights, care, security and the improvement of their situations, in addition to the realization of their aspirations, asserting that the Teachers Medical City is one of the country's prominent establishments.

He pointed to the necessity of solidarity of the Arab nations for the enhancement of the concept of the trade unions work for the teachers favor in the Arab world.

He indicated that the Sudan's national dialogue has resulted in a national government concerned with the development, particularly the education which represents the spear head for the achievement of the aspired development, lauding the campaign of the arms collection in which teachers have played great role in acknowledging importance of keeping the arms in the state's hands.