11 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Meetings of Central Council of Arab Education Organization Launched in Khartoum

Khartoum — The meetings of the Central Council of the Arab Education Organization has started Tuesday in Khartoum, and will continue for two days under the auspices of the federal Minister of Education, and the organization of the General Trade Union of the Sudan's Education's Workers, with the participation of a great number of members and the presences of the First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih.

The Chairman of the Arab Education Organization, Jamal Idriss al-Khoumasi has introduced congratulation on lifting of US sanctions on Sudan, indicating its effects on all the Sudanese people aspects of live especially the education sector and the academic level, noting that the meetings will discuss the agreement on principles of education in the Arab region via the scientific and cultural exchange between the Arab countries.

He demanded the Arab countries to spend more money on education and to be included in the states' public budgets in order to develop the education and realize the development and the awareness on the different national issues.

He added the Arab education organization, based in al- Quds, is merely concerned with the education and has no relation with the political issues, denouncing the US unjust decision of considering Quds capital of Israel which has coincided with the US congress vote on the stoppage of assistance to the Palestinians, calling for holding an Islamic and Christian summit to pressure the USA to withdraw its recognition of Quds as the capital of Israel.

