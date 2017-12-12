Sudan: Cabinet Secretary General Meets BCA Delegation

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers Secretary General, Dr. Omer Mohammed Saleh has affirmed Sudan's keenness to develop its relation with the British government in various fields.

This came when Dr. Saleh met, Monday, at his office, a delegation representing the British Cooperation Agency in the presence of the State Minister for International Cooperation and a number of the Cabinet's Directors of Departments.

He asserted the necessity for expansion of cooperation with the BCA in the fields of capacity building of the employees of public and private sectors to support Sudan's economy and exports increase.

Dr. Saleh, further, explained the government's efforts concerning the State Reform Program implementation in different political, economc and social fields which initiated by the President of the Republic.

Meanwhile, the BCA Chief Advisor said the delegation visit to Sudan comes in the context of the Sudanese-British strategic dialogue, affirming readiness to extend technical aid to the different institutions in Sudan.