11 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Car President Arrived in Khartoum

Khartoum — The President of the Central African Republic (CAR) Faustin Arching arrived in Khartoum Monday leading a high level delegation on a two day state visit to the Sudan.

He was received by at the airport by the President of the Republic Omar Bashir and senior ministers and government officials.

President Arching is due to hold talks with President of the Republic Omar Bashir dealing with bilateral relations and questions of mutual interests. The accompanying CAR ministers are also due to confer with their Sudanese counterparts.

