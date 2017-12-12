Sudan: AfDB Supports Development of Value Chains for Sesame, Peanut and Potatoes in North and South Kordofan

Al-Obied — The Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Resources and Rural Development at the State of North Kordofan Eng. Massud Mohamed Massud has affirmed the support of the North and West Kordofan States for the African Development Bank's (AfDB) program in developing value chains for peanut, sesame and potato crops as well as the development of the agricultural sector in general.

This came when he chaired the first meeting between the states of North and West Kordofan and the delegation of the African Development Bank and federal government units.

Engineer Massud said that the next stage required intensification of the efforts to develop the agricultural sector by the integration of producers through various activities in accordance with the trends of the strategies of the two states in relation to the development of value chains.

For his part, the Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources in the West Kordofan Eng. Hassan Tamis pointed out the importance of providing proposals and programs that support the agricultural activities in the two states to contribute to the provision of development through agriculture as it is the locomotive of development.

Meanwhile, the representative of the AfDB delegation Mahmoud Hussein stressed that the bank's interventions came within the framework of its strategy to develop value chains for sesame, peanuts and potatoes, explaining that the aim of the program is to create a favorable work environment at the local and national levels to create opportunities for resource utilization.

The participants emphasized the readiness of their administrations to engage into the program to improve the agricultural sector and to enforce it as soon as possible for its importance.