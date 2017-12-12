Sudan: National Assembly Approves Energy and Mining Committee's Report On Oil Ministry's Statement

Khartoum — The National Assembly has approved the report of its Energy and Mining Committee on the statement of the Ministry of Oil and Gas on its performance and plan for 2018, which was presented by the Chairman of the Committee Al-Samani Al-Wasila.

The report urged the ministry to meet the entitlements of the partners to ensure the continuity of production and development of the oil industry and to encourage them to engage into new explorations, calling for the indigenization of the oil industry in the country and the importance of flexible flow of petroleum products and standardization of prices by building strategic depositories in all states, stressing acceleration of implementing the gas projects in the blocks 4- 6-8.

For his part, the State Minister at the Ministry of Oil and Gas stressed of the ministry's keenness to repair the Khartoum Refinery, calling for the provision of the necessary capacities to increase production to contribute to the balance of payments and stability of exchange rate, appealing to the National Assembly to support the ministry to implement its plans and programs.