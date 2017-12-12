12 December 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Africa: Zimbabwean Darlington Munhuwani Named CEO of Allianz Ghana

Zimbabwean Darlington Munhuwani has been named Allianz Ghana chief executive officer responsible for non-life insurance.

According to Ghanaian media, he succeeds Patrick Prado who is taking on a new created role in the group.

"We are fortunate to have in Darlington Munhuwani a dynamic, truly pan-African insurance expert on board to lead our future growth and build our brand in Ghana, already one of our most important markets in the continent and with so much potential," said Coenraad Vrolijk, Allianz's regional CEO for Africa.

Munhuwani is an insurance practitioner with over 25 years' experience gained in Botswana, Swaziland, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

He joins Allianz from Aon where he was the Regional Director/Controller responsible for Global and Multinational clients.

An associate of the Insurance Institute of South Africa (AIISA), Munhuwani completed the Program for Management Development from the Gordon Institute of Business Science / University of Pretoria.

