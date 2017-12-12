12 December 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa/Zambia: Amajita Down Egypt to Reach Semi-Finals in Zambia

The Amajita national men's Under-20 football side had to dig deep to edge Egypt 2-1 in a top-of-the-table COSAFA U20 Group B clash in Kitwe, Zambia on Monday.

A late change in logistics saw this tantalising fixture moved back to Nkana Stadium, where both teams had collected their first two group victories after the match was originally scheduled to be played at Arthur Davies Stadium.

This seemed to suit the North Africans more in the first half and they managed to open the scoring in the 18th minute from a Mohamed Karem strike. For their part, Amajita had squandered a few potential chances of their own.

The Young Pharaohs went to the half time break with that one-goal lead after playing mind games on Amajita which saw captain Thendo Mukumela receive a yellow card in the 39th minute after a squabble during the taking of a South Africa corner.

Sifundo Sibiya came on to replace Happy Mashiane and quickly made an impact in the match as he was a menace to the Egyptians, frustrating them into making silly errors.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo grabbed the much-needed equaliser for South Africa in the 58th minute, after they managed to string some great passes together.

The hard-working Luvuyo Mkatshana then gave Amajita the lead in the 71st minute as they won their third consecutive match, and qualified for the semi-finals of the regional youth tournament.

South Africa will play the best-loser of the tournament on Thursday in the first semi-final match, while the winner of Group A, Uganda will face the winner of Group C in the second semi-final. The two opponents will be confirmed on Tuesday when Group C play their last matches.

These matches will be place at Nkana Stadium at 1.30pm and 4pm respectively.

