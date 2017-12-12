11 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Parliament Speak Out About Trump's Decision On Qudus

Parliament of the federal government of Somalia has today met at the National Assembly House in Mogadishu as usual.

The parliament discussed an agenda about U.S. president Mr Donald Trump's decision to recognize Qudus as the capital city of Israel. Speaker of the national assembly Mr Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari said that America's decision is a threat to peace initiatives in Palestine and Israel and overall security of the region adding that the parliament will come up with a decision on the issue.

Deputy speaker of the parliament Mr Mahat Abdalla Awad requested from members of the house who are conversant with such issues to work with the committee for foreign affairs issues in dealing with the matter.

