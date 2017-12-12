A 25-year-old Chinamhora man appeared in court on Saturday accused of beating up his stepdaughter to death after ordering her to leave his house, together with her sibling.

Saul Marufu of Marufu village, Chief Chinamhora in Domboshava appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Elisha Singano and was remanded in custody to December 21. He is facing murder charges.The age of the deceased was not given.

Prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that Marufu married Diana Kabasa, the deceased Ashley Munyurwa's mother and she brought two children from previous marriages. The court heard that Marufu's mother did not approve of his relationship with Kabasa because of the children.

It is alleged that Marufu decided to keep the marriage a secret from his mother. Marufu was allegedly in the habit of assaulting the children in the absence of their mother, insisting that they leave and go to their respective fathers. It is alleged that on October 28, Marufu was left in custody of the children while the mother went to look for part time jobs.

Marufu allegedly assaulted Ashley with an unknown object all over her body. On realising that he had injured the child, Marufu handed her over to a neighbour and asked the neighbour to tell the mother that she had fallen and got injured.

The neighbour observed that the child had a cut below the nose, lost a front tooth, had two scars above the waist and was bleeding through the mouth. The court heard that when the mother arrived, she rushed the child to Makumbe Hospital, but was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. The child died on the way. A postmortem revealed that the child died of hepatic renal intestinal trauma, hypovotemic shock, marked abdominal and head trauma.