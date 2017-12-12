South Africa: Minister Encourages Active Citizenship

Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi has called on communities to be active citizens in their communities.

"Active citizenship means people getting involved in their local communities and democracy at all levels, from villages to cities to nationwide activity," Minister Muthambi said.

Minister Muthambi was speaking at the official hand over of a house to the Manganyi family in Giyani over the weekend.

She explained that active citizenship can be as small as a campaign to clean up local streets or lending a helping hand to a poor family which is in need.

The Minister said it can also be as big as educating young people about democratic values, skills and participation.

"Active citizenship is one of the most important steps towards healthy societies especially in new democracies such as ours," Minister Muthambi said.

The Manganyi family were handed over a house after they had lost their child, Rirhandzu, who was murdered in July this year.

Minister Muthambi was informed about the tragedy by a local journalist. Following the incident, an initiative to build a house for the family started, which involved the locals, business people in partnership with the government.

Handing over the house to the family, Minister Muthambi appealed to the local community to work with the police whenever there is criminality in their society.

"Everyone in this community must be able to learn that crime does not pay, and that no one is allowed to end the life of fellow human beings for whatever selfish reason.

"All of us want to see justice for this family and for this community. We encourage our law enforcement agencies to work hard in fully resolving this case and similar cases in this area," Minister Muthambi said.