12 December 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Cancer Screening Covers Many, Falsehoods Trashed

By Daily News Reporter in Hai

MORE than 1,000 women underwent screening for different types of cancer in a campaign dubbed PrevAcamp, focused on curbing the disease in Kilimanjaro region.

Launching the PrevAcamp campaign at Machame Hospital here, its organiser, Ms Antje Henke, noting that those involved had earlier been diagnosed to have contracted cervical and breast cancer.

"Most of those screened during the camps at the KCMC Super Referral Hospital and the Machame hospital were diagnosed with cervical and breast cancer," she said. The camps were held in October and December, and had covered more than 5,000 women in Kilimanjaro Region so far.

"Cancer screening for women especially for cervical cancer and breast cancer is so effective and when practiced early would prevent many deaths related to the disease, " she said.

The Head of the KCMC Cancer Care Centre, Dr Furaha Serventi, urged people to ignore misconceptions related to tests taken during cancer tests, one of which was that slicing a piece of flesh during the test would cause cancer to spread and increase the problem.

A German medic, Dr Oliver Henke, said the Prevention and Awareness Campaign (PrevAcamp) was established by the KCMC Hospital in collaboration with the Germany based Bavaria Lutheran Church and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT).

One of the camp's coordinators from the KCMC, Ms Evelyn Ndossi, said apart from the screening camps, PrevAcamp programme also conducted training for 12 health experts on cancer screening.

