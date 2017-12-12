Libya: Slave Trade Blamed On Gaddafi's Killing

Tripoli — RUSSIA has attributed the emergence of slave trade in Libya to the violent ousting of then-President Muammar Gaddafi six years ago.

Forces of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), the intergovernmental military alliance between some North American and European states, masterminded Gaddafi's ouster and eventual death after rebels captured him.

NATO was divided over the intervention with only eight of 28 member nations participating in combat operations. A majority believed the organization has overstepped its mandate in the Libyan conflict.

The events in 2011 have triggered chaos in the North African country, which Russia believes has made slave trade thrive.

Petr Illiichev, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, said during the recent Security Council meeting on Libya, he regretted that his proposal to also condemn the circumstances that led to the anarchy in Libya - the NATO intervention- had not been considered.

"That intervention has led to such crimes (slave trade) being committed and has created the need for United Nations efforts to help restore stability to the country," Illiichev said.

Koro Bessho Security Council President, expressed concern about the reports of migrants being sold into slavery in Libya.

Bessho condemned the actions as heinous abuses of human rights and possible crimes against humanity.

He called for those responsible to be held to account.

Libyan authorities recently announced an investigation and commitment to bringing perpetrators to justice.