Egypt: Huawei Launches Cairo Openlab Facility

Cairo — HUAWEI has launched its latest OpenLab facility in Egypt in response to industry digital transformation.

Launched in the capital Cairo, is part of efforts together with industry alliance and partners to build an information and communications technology ecosystem in Northern Africa.

The OpenLab, situated in the Smart Village office of Cairo, has been operating as a Research and Development facility for about a year and now is officially open to customers and partners.

Currently, the OpenLab is approximately 400 square meters and is estimated to expand to over 1 000 square meters in the next two years.

Cairo OpenLab focuses on the innovative areas of public safety, smart grid, smart city, smart government and smart education.

The business operates through four functional centers: Partner development centre, solution joint innovation centre, talent training and certification centre, and industry experience centre.

Ni Zheng, President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group, Northern Africa Region, said they established the OpenLab in Cairo so they could make full use of advantages of Egypt and serve all of Northern Africa.

"First, the ICT industry market in Cairo is relatively mature and its marketing capabilities influence surrounding countries," Zheng said.

"Secondly, Egypt recognises the significance of industrial digital transformation, and the local industry chain ecosystem supports this transition for a number of industry enterprises."

In addition, the education industry in Egypt is relatively well developed.

Xu Guoyu, Vice President of Industry Marketing & Solutions, Huawei Enterprise Business Group, said the Cairo was is an important part of Huawei's global OpenLab plan as Huawei served local regions through its global expertise, talents, technologies, and customer business successes.

"As a result, Huawei contributes to industry ICT ecosystem development locally," Guoyu said.

Cairo OpenLab represents the 8th OpenLab targeting enterprise customer.