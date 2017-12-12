12 December 2017

Kenya: Bolster War Against Cancer to Save Thousands of Lives

Cancer continues to claim tens of lives every year in Kenya. The recent death of Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze lends credence to a situation in our health sector that seems to be failing.

Do yearly reports or statistics of cancer patients reflect the true picture on the ground? Its late detection, diagnosis and misdiagnosis makes cancer a costly affair for millions who cannot access medical facilities locally or abroad.

Cancer awareness has been made but a lot more needs to be done to sensitise the public about the vagaries of the disease.

It's unfortunate that some cancer patients are given wrong diagnosis by greedy doctors or quacks and end up dying of a disease that could have been treated with proper medication.

ELITIST AILMENT

Once perceived as an elitist ailment, we have witnessed an upsurge in the number of cancer patients. Stories of public figures have made the news but imagine the thousands of ailing Kenyans who and are financially constrained, whose stories barely make the headlines.

Our hospitals need to be properly equipped and measures put in place to fight cancer. There are hospitals which do not insure cancer patients. They should reverse such policies in order to combat the disease.

Stakeholders in the health sector need to initiate policies that cater for patients who can't access proper facilities.

ROBERT MBEYA, Nairobi.

