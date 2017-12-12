South Africa: Northern Cape Police Captain Arrested for Fraud, Money Laundering

A police captain and a former administrative officer at the Springbok SAPS in the Northern Cape have been arrested on charges of fraud, money laundering and theft, the Hawks said on Monday.

The 45-year-old captain and 31-year-old former administrative officer were arrested last Thursday, December 7, over various fraudulent travel claims worth R3.4m, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase in a statement.

The pair was allegedly linked to a case involving 36-year-old Siyabonga Mangqishi, who is a financial administrative clerk from the Springbok SAPS.

Mangqishi appeared in court earlier this year and was released on bail.

Nkwalase said Mangqishi was arrested on January 16, 2017, for allegedly submitting fabricated financial applications that varied from cash advance claims, and accommodation costs using personal details of fellow colleagues.

The fraudulent transactions date back to 2014, and continue until January 2017.

The two suspects will be appearing with Mangqishi in the Springbok Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, in a separate matter, a 31-year-old suspect who was arrested in Temba, Gauteng, in 2016, for housebreaking and theft at the Hawks offices in Kimberley will also appear in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"A security guard on duty, was allegedly offered a spiked drink that left her unconscious before suspects gained access to the building.

"Two safes were grinded open and undisclosed amount of money was stolen while the security was left unharmed," Nkwalase said.

Source: News24