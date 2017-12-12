South Africa: Mind the (Food) Gap

opinion

By the middle of this century, the world's farmers will have another 2.4-billion mouths to feed, half of which will be in Africa. But if we only focus on producing more calories of food per hectare, and throttling back population growth in order to fill the gap, we won't address the more complex reasons why our modern food system leaves us hungry, heavy, and sick, argues science writer LEONIE JOUBERT.

It was telling that the apex dignitary at last week's Global Food Security Conference in Cape Town was the Minister of Agriculture. Even though the "wicked" problem of food insecurity was framed in its usual three ways - a devil's weave of hunger, micro-nutrient deficiency, and overweight/obesity - there still wasn't any sign that the Ministers of Health or Social Development should be leading the charge to fix a food system that appears awash with calories, but nevertheless leaves so many hungry and heavy.

The four-day programme was packed with scientific papers on how to boost Africa's farming outputs, in the hope that the continent can become the new bread basket of the world.

Given the continent's growing population, and people's rush to live in cities, two-thirds of Africans will...