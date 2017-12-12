Tanzania: Court Fixes Date for Ruling On Former UVCCM Leader Bail

The Dodoma Resident Magistrate's Court is expected on December 19, this year to rule on whether the immediate former CCM youth wing (UVCCM) national chairman, Mr Sadifa Juma Khamis, who is facing corruption charges, should be granted bail.

The decision was issued after the prosecution submitted an affidavit opposing Mr Khamis' bail under grounds that he will interfere with investigation and ongoing UVCCM elections, which took place on Sunday and yesterday at the Planning College.

Reading the charge sheet, advocate of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Mr Biswalo Biswalo said Mr Khamis was charged with two counts.

According to him, in the first count allegedly to be committed on December 9, at his residence close to the old Auction, Mr Khamis, who is also the Member of Parliament for Donge in Zanzibar, distributed bribe to members of UVCCM general assembly to persuade them to elect Mr Rashid Mohamed Rashid who was contesting the post of vice chairmanship.

Mr Biswalo said in the second count on the same day Mr Khamis pledged to cover members transport charges from Dodoma to Kagera Regions as his reward if the said members agreed to elect Mr Rashid as the new UVCCM national vice chairman.

Then Mr Biswalo read an affidavit issued by PCCB regional commander, Ms Emma Kuhanga who opposed bail application submissions on grounds that Mr Khamis will interfere with ongoing investigations and UVCCM elections.

However, defendants advocate Mr Godfrey Wasonga said charges filed against his client were subject to bail, noting that he will not interfere elections because UVCCM new leaders have already been announced. Following the legal debate, the Resident Magistrate of the Dodoma Resident Magistrate's Court, Mr Emmanuel Fovo adjourned the case until December 19, this year for the court to pass through the affidavit submitted by the prosecution side in order to discharge justice. In another development, UVCCM general meeting has elected Mr Kheri James by 319 votes out of 583 cast votes to become national chairman in the next five years, defeating his opponent Thobias Mwesiga who garnered 127 votes.

In the votes cast on Sunday, Mr Thabia Mwita becomes the new vice chairman after collecting 286 votes, defeating Mr Rashid Mohamed Rashid who got 282 votes. UVCCM election supervisor, Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development minister, Mr William Lukuvi named Dotto Nyirenda as the UVCCM representative to the women wing and Amir Mkalipa as UVCCM representative to the parents wing.

Those elected Mainland Tanzania representatives to the Central Council are Rose Manumba, John Katarahiya and Secky Kasuga while Zanzibar representatives are Nasra Haji and Abdallah Rajabu.