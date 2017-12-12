Nigeria: Child Singer, Iseoluwa to Headline Own Concert

Following the successful launch of her first official album and the release of her colourful video few months ago,12-year old gospel singer, Iseoluwa is set to take her game a notch higher this yuletide with her maiden concert dubbed 'Iseoluwa Live in Concert', scheduled to hold on December 17, 2017, at the RCCG Jesus Embassy Parish, VGC, Lekki.

The young singer will feature other notable gospel acts including Mike Abdul, Tim Godfrey, Wole Oni, Onos, Eben, Tosin Bee, Odunayo Aboderin, and the sensational music instructor of the MTN Project Fame, Uncle Ben.

Since her debut, the child star who was discovered at the age of five, by her mum, has made special appearances in music events like the Meets Media monthly event for creatives and personalities in the entertainment and media circuit and as well headlined music activities at church festivals. This show is expected to set a new path with its perceived uniqueness.

According to Iseoluwa, the idea behind the concert is to promote the message of peace through her music.

"If we are to create peace in our world we must begin with our children. Racial understanding is not something that we must create. Peace is our gift to each other. Peace cannot be kept by force. When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace", she said.