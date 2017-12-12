12 December 2017

It's upon us at last, so, what to expect during the ANC's 54th national conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg starting on Saturday? It's hard to say, but there will be a programme which will include, somewhere along the line, opening speeches, closing speeches, and some voting and policy work in between. This could, however, all change and, in the case of an extreme and very unlikely emergency, not happen at all. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

Some journalists have already received rejection letters from the ANC, telling them they'd have to settle for watching the party's elective conference remotely by live stream.

Word is that more than 3,000 journalists applied for accreditation and that not everyone could be accommodated. It would have meant close to one journalist for every one-and-a-half delegate. Local media seemed to enjoy some preference, bless!

There's been huge interest in the ANC's 54th national conference, not just from within the ANC but also from the outside, because the person chosen as the new president is also likely to become the president of the country in 2019 (unless the ANC doesn't win the election, which is also a possibility).

So what will be happening at...

