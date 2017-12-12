11 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: TV Journalist Killed in Mogadishu Car Explosion

Photo: Abdirizak Mohamud Tuuryare/AMA
Car bomb in Mogadishu (file photo)

The National Union of Somali Journalists is deeply shocked and condemns by the senseless murder of the Somali journalist in Mogadishu on Monday December 11, 2017 .

Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed Gaabow was killed in Wadajir district on Monday evening when a bomb believed to have been attached to his car exploded around 5:45 PM, according to his family who spoke with NUSOJ.

".It is a tragic death, and I assure you that our colleague Mohamed Ibrahim Gaabow died of serious injuries from his car in which was fitted in an explosive device . He was rushed to a hospital but shortly he was confirmed died by the doctors" Osman Abdullahi Gure a member of Kalsan TV management team told NUSOJ

Mohamed was working with Kalsan TV a London based Somali Television and he worked several other local TVs including Royal TV.

"We condemn the heinous murder of our colleague and call for prompt investigations into the case.' Mohamed Ibrahim, Moalimuu NUSOJ Secretary General said, "I send my sincere condolences to the families, Friends and colleagues of late Mohamed."

"We demand the killers be brought to justice." Mr. Moalimuu added.

Mohamed becomes the fifth journalist and media worker killed in Somalia in 2017.

Mohamed Ibrahim Gaabow was an active, vibrant journalist, a member of NUSOJ, and participated in workshops organised by NUSOJ and also took part meetings which NUSOJ had with Somali leaders in this year.

Mohamed Ibrahim Gaabow graduated from Mogadishu University where he got his first university degree and then went to Uganda and did his master degree at Makarere University in Kampala .

The late Mohamed will buried in Mogadishu on Tuesday morning .

