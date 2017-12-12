Tanzania: Policeman Killed in Fire Exchange With Bandits

A police officer and one bandit have been killed in an exchange of fire between police and a man who is believed to be a bandit during the incident that occurred on Sunday in Butiama District. The Mara Regional Police Commander, Mr Jaffari Mohamed confirmed the occurrence of the incident, saying the exchange of gunfire occurred at Irimba village around 1pm. He named the police who died as Ephraim Lazaro Fredy, who died on the way to hospital after he was shot by the accused,. He also named the accused who was also shot dead by police as Mbogo James alias China. (Beldina Nyakeke)

Mr Mohamed explained that before the incident, police went to the village with intention of arresting the accused who escaped from prison where he was detained over armed robbery about one month ago.

He said he was found in possession of an SMG illegally and that was linked to be involve in different armed robbery incidents in Mara region and other regions.

Commander Mohamed said after his escape, the police conducted investigation whereby they were told that the accused was hiding at the village and that after getting enough information concerning his whereabouts, they decided to go to the area to arrest him.

He went on by saying that after their arrival police went direct to the house where the accused was hiding into and before entering in the house the accused came out and shot police who was injured on different parts of his body and he was rushed to the hospital where he died before receiving any treatment due to too severe bleeding.

Then the accused tried to escape but he was shot by police on different parts whereby he managed to escape for some hours then police started a manhunt at the village and he was found hiding in the bushes few kilometers from the house where he was hiding before and he was already died due to the injuries he got during shooting and severe bleeding.

He said that according to the information the accused was hiding together with other two bandits who escaped before police arrived at the area and that they were still hunting for them. (Berdina Nyakeke)