Liberia: Ellen, Amb. Elder to Attend

President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and United States Ambassador to Liberia are expected to grace the induction program of the Legislative Press Pool of Liberia, (LEGISPOL) newly elected officials this Friday.

In September of this year, LEGISPOL, at its congress in Gbarnga, Bong County elected its officials to administer the affairs of the institution for the next two years.

The new leadership will take over from the previous leadership headed by Nathaniel Daygbor of the New Dawn Newspaper whose tenure has ended.

LEGIFPOL is a conglomeration of journalists from various media institutions assigned at National Legislature.

Amb. Elder is expected to give the keynote address, while Cllr. Negbalee Warner will serve as installing officer. President Johnson-Sirleaf will be the Guest of honor.

Others to grace the occasion include House Speaker Atty. Emmanuel Nuquay, Senate Pro-Tempore Armah Jallah, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, Press Union of Liberia (PUL) and members of the Legislature.

Those to be indicted are Musa Kenneh, President, Papie Kollie, Vice President, Titus Dissie, Secretary General, Mark Mengonfia, Assistant Secretary General and James Karimu, Financial Secretary-elect.