Monrovia — The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) has commended all major stakeholders in the election process and the Government of Liberia for ensuring that a smooth transition of political powers is carried out.

The Council in a release signed by its President, Bishop Kortu Brown said the citizens of Liberia have grown over the years exercising political maturity and Liberians have continue to demonstrate a good posture of saying no to violence and yes to peace by going to the polls and demonstrating their actions by voting for political candidates of their choice.

The Council noted that it acknowledges the pathway of petitioners to seek legal redress through the Court system on the conduct of the October 10, 2017 elections and also the matured manner in which the Supreme Court of the Republic of Liberia has acted making sure that the due legal process was followed.

"The Council says that the citizens of Liberia have grown over the years exercising political maturity and our government making sure that a smooth transition of political powers is carried out."

"Liberians have continue to demonstrate a good posture of saying no to violence yes to peace, by going to the polls and demonstrating their actions by voting for political candidates of their choice. This Council highly commends and encourages every Liberian to continue the pathway of peace.

"The Council acknowledges the pathway of petitioners to seek legal redress through the Court system on the conduct of the October 10, 2017 elections and also the mature manner in which the Supreme Court of the Republic of Liberia has acted making sure that the due legal process was followed," the LCC noted.

It further noted that it recognizes the seriousness, time and effort the Supreme Court exhibited in hearing the appeal of the petitioners in the case Liberty Party versus the National Elections Commission on alleged fraud in the October 10, 2017 Presidential elections; adding that the ruling of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Liberia on Thursday, December 7, 2017, has given hope to the Liberian people and thanked the entire Bench for the high level of maturity and judicial expedition of the process.

The Council also thanked the petitioners for respecting the rule of law and all Liberians for exercising high level of maturity and patience making sure that the rule of law is respected and uphold.

"To this end, the LCC would like to call on the citizenry of Liberia to remain calm and regain energy to participate in the Runoff elections to be announced by the National Elections Commission; all political parties to remain committed to the Farmington River Declaration signed before the ECOWAS Heads of States, displaying their commitment to peace for Liberia; all Liberians to refrain from hate speeches that have the propensity of derailing the peace process; Our international partners for their support to the runoff elections; the National Elections Commission to overhaul the elections mechanism and rectify the challenges encountered during the October 10, 2017 elections so as to avoid future occurrences," the LCC averred.

Meanwhile the LCC hailed the President and government of Liberia for respecting the rule of law and respect for human dignity during this time of our political history; the international partners for support to the electoral process, the UNMIL, AU and ECOWAS for ensuring that Liberia remains peaceful and the tenets of democracy are respected at all times.