Liberia: 'Liberians Celebrate Thieves'

A preacher of the Seven Day Adventist (SDA) Church has blasted Liberians for celebrating thieves at the detriment of the ordinary people.

Rev. Gemane Gedaliah Getteh said corrupt government officials are always given in high positions, thereby going with impunity.

He pointed out that corruption is seriously entrenched in the Liberian society, with government officials allegedly taking the lead.

Serving as Guest Speaker at program marking the celebration of the World Anti-Corruption Day over the weekend in Monrovia, Rev. Getteh said corruption impedes the development of any country, with Liberia being no exception.

Rev. Getteh told the gathering that corruption which was declared as public enemy number one has become private friend in the society.

President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in her inaugural address in 2006 declared corruption as public enemy and promised to take the fight against it to every ministry and public places.

However, during her last state of nation address in January of this year, the President Sirleaf said her government has failed to deal with corruption, not because of the lack of political will, but because of the intractability of dependency and dishonesty cultivated from years of deprivation and poor governance.

But Rev. Getteh said "you can't defeat your public enemy who is your private friend; we preferred criminals and expect them to dispense justice."

He said the only way to fight corruption is for government officials to maintain morals and desist from stealing public funds.

The Liberian prelate said corruption is well cherished in Liberia, which makes it difficult to eradicate it.