12 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Sassagate Reloaded - Three Steps Towards Payments for Social Grants Revealed By Post Office and Sassa

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

A three-phase hybrid model of payments for social grants between the South African Post Office and Sassa announced on Sunday will hopefully make it harder for private corporate interests and a connected political coterie to benefit from one of government's largest programmes - the R10-BILLION monthly payout of social grants. The "landmark" agreement could only be reached by cauterising the influence of Minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini, and Sassa officials. There were many casualties along the way. By MARIANNE THAMM.

There is no doubt that Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini, who has on several occasions opted to campaign on behalf on the ANC and Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in particular instead of accounting to Parliament, will claim a victory for the ruling party after Sunday's announcement that a "landmark" agreement between SAPO and Sassa had been reached for the future payment of social grants.

Dlamini has been at the heart of the chaos that ensued when the Black Sash was forced in March to take the minister and Sassa to the Constitutional Court at the last minute as the current irregular contract with CPS was coming to an end with no indication that Sassa had done anything meaningful to...

South Africa

Presidency Drafts New State of Emergency Regulations - Report

Regulations to the State of Emergency Act of 1997 have been drafted by an inter-departmental task team, according to the… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.