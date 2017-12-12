South Africa: Sassagate Reloaded - Three Steps Towards Payments for Social Grants Revealed By Post Office and Sassa

analysis

A three-phase hybrid model of payments for social grants between the South African Post Office and Sassa announced on Sunday will hopefully make it harder for private corporate interests and a connected political coterie to benefit from one of government's largest programmes - the R10-BILLION monthly payout of social grants. The "landmark" agreement could only be reached by cauterising the influence of Minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini, and Sassa officials. There were many casualties along the way. By MARIANNE THAMM.

There is no doubt that Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini, who has on several occasions opted to campaign on behalf on the ANC and Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in particular instead of accounting to Parliament, will claim a victory for the ruling party after Sunday's announcement that a "landmark" agreement between SAPO and Sassa had been reached for the future payment of social grants.

Dlamini has been at the heart of the chaos that ensued when the Black Sash was forced in March to take the minister and Sassa to the Constitutional Court at the last minute as the current irregular contract with CPS was coming to an end with no indication that Sassa had done anything meaningful to...