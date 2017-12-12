11 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: NC Denounces Attempts By U.S. President to Judaize Jerusalem

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The National Congress party has denounced attempt by American president Donald Trump to Judaize Jerusalem.

The political Sector of the national Congress in a meeting headed by the head of the Section Jamal Mahmoud, has expressed its rejection of any attempt seeking to Judaize Jerusalem and voiced the strong support of the political forces and of the civil society organizations in and outside the Sudan for the American decision

The party described the decision as isolated and lacking any support, saying it has on the contrary united the Islamic and Arab nations.

According to the official news agency SUNA the sector continued listening to working paper relevant to the political practice as prepared by the party in the workshop organized by the political forces last week.

The party in its paper had stressed its commitment to a strategic partnership with all the National Dialogue forces, stressing the need to adhere to national invariables.

He said the paper considered the upcoming elections as one of the stipulations reached and recommendations issued by the National Dialogue.

Sudan

Juba-Bound Bus Kills One, Injures Eight

One person has been confirmed dead while eight others are nursing severe body injuries after a nasty accident involving… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.