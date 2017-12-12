Sudan: NC Denounces Attempts By U.S. President to Judaize Jerusalem

Khartoum — The National Congress party has denounced attempt by American president Donald Trump to Judaize Jerusalem.

The political Sector of the national Congress in a meeting headed by the head of the Section Jamal Mahmoud, has expressed its rejection of any attempt seeking to Judaize Jerusalem and voiced the strong support of the political forces and of the civil society organizations in and outside the Sudan for the American decision

The party described the decision as isolated and lacking any support, saying it has on the contrary united the Islamic and Arab nations.

According to the official news agency SUNA the sector continued listening to working paper relevant to the political practice as prepared by the party in the workshop organized by the political forces last week.

The party in its paper had stressed its commitment to a strategic partnership with all the National Dialogue forces, stressing the need to adhere to national invariables.

He said the paper considered the upcoming elections as one of the stipulations reached and recommendations issued by the National Dialogue.