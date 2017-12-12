11 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cabinet Underlines Strength of Sudanese French Relations

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers on Monday underlines the keenness of the government of Sudan to boost its relations with France in a way that serves the joint interests.

The Minister at the Council of Ministers, Ahmed Saad Omar, on Monday received the ambassador of France to the Sudan, Ms. Emmanuelle Blatmann, and reviewed with her issues of mutual interest at the regional and bilateral levels as well as means of boosting cooperation between the two sides in the various domains.

The meeting stressed the need to further strengthen economic and development cooperation between the two sides particularly after the revocation of the economic sanctions against the Sudan.

The meeting noted the progress witnessed in the relations between the two sides recently and the need to continue with the same trend in the bilateral relations

