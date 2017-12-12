11 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Sanousi Underlines the Role of Youth in Supporting the National Accord Process

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Sheikh Ibrahim Sanousi, on Monday underlined the important role played by the youth in boosting the National Accord, saying the government pays special attention to the youth.

Sanousi met at his office on Monday with the President of the Sudanese youth National Union, Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed Musa who briefed him on the coming session of the Union for the period 2017-2020 beside the future plans of the union in the various domains.

Musa pointed out in statement that he briefed the assistant on the overall projects being implemented by the Union in the coming period beside the union activities in the various regions of the country as well as the strategic plans of the union.

He said the Assistant of the president has commended the role of the union in the coming phase and its role in the collection of unlicensed arms and in the social peace questions.

