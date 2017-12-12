Sudan: First Lady Emphasizes State's Commitment to Combat Aids

Khartoum — The First Lady, Wife of the President of the Republic, Widad Babkir, has emphasized the state's commitment to combat AIDS, and its keenness on the partnerships, tight coordination, and the activation of continuous response to the combating activities, announcing the inauguration of the AIDS integrated treatment center in Omdurman in the advent of New Year.

During her address to the celebration of the international day for combating AIDS at the friendship hall, in Khartoum, Tuesday, under the motto (my health is my right) the first lady has appreciated the efforts of the Federal Ministrty of Health for the adoption of approach of speeding up the AIDS combating.

She indicated that the state has made great efforts in combating AIDS in the region, calling on all the community's sectors to carry its role in this regard.

She said that the Sudan is in the process of ratifying the Arab Convention on the Rights of the People Living With HIV/AIDS (PLWH), calling on the Ministries of Social Security and Welfare to include the (PLWH) under the umbrella of health insurance, the Ministry of Education to activate and implementing the curricula of PLWH, the Ministry of Guidance for the activation of the stigma removal programs, asserting work the Federal Ministry of Health to remove the stigma in health institutions.

The State Minister at the Ministry of Justice, Dr. Tahini Tourul Daba, noted in her address to the celebration to the international rights of the treatment of the (PLWH) in the international humanitarian law and human rights, referring that the (my health my right) is one of the supreme rights that the state works for its realization, indicating that the Ministry of Justice has issued the decision No. 155 for the year 2017 for the formation of a committee for the analyzing the legal environment for the (PLWH) that targets the activation of an agreement for the protection of the (PLWH).

The Undersecretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Isam eddin Mohamed Abdulla has announce the ministry's commitment to work with all sectors in the field of AIDS combating, and to provide the required combating assistance to realize the goals of the sustainable development and the eradication of the disease by the year 2030.

The Representative of the UN Organizations, Naeema al-Ghaseer stressed that the eradication of AIDS is the one of the sustainable development goals approved by states including the Sudan, noting that the middle east has witnessed progress in the surveillance, protection, treatment and care of the infected peoples, indicating that number of the (PLWH) who receive virus treatment has doubled in years 2012 and 2016.

She pointed out that despite the progress achieved in the AIDS combating in the Sudan there is still more work to be done in this regard, demanding the inclusion of the services of the investigation and treatment of the disease in the health system.