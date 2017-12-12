Sudan: President Bashir to Lead Delegation to OIC Extraordinary Summit in Turkey

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, will leave for Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday heading Sudan delegation to the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The extraordinary summit, called for by Turkey, will discuss the repercussions of the American recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel and US intention to transfer its embassy there.

President Tayyeb Recceb Erdogan, the current Chair of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation, had called for an extraordinary summit to allow the Islamic countries take action collectively in face of these developments.

President Erdogan invited President Bashir to this summit in a telephone call last week.

The OIC Secretariat General said ministers of foreign affairs of the Islamic countries will hold a preparatory meeting prior to the summit meeting morning Wednesday.