11 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Bashir to Lead Delegation to OIC Extraordinary Summit in Turkey

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, will leave for Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday heading Sudan delegation to the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The extraordinary summit, called for by Turkey, will discuss the repercussions of the American recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel and US intention to transfer its embassy there.

President Tayyeb Recceb Erdogan, the current Chair of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation, had called for an extraordinary summit to allow the Islamic countries take action collectively in face of these developments.

President Erdogan invited President Bashir to this summit in a telephone call last week.

The OIC Secretariat General said ministers of foreign affairs of the Islamic countries will hold a preparatory meeting prior to the summit meeting morning Wednesday.

Sudan

Juba-Bound Bus Kills One, Injures Eight

One person has been confirmed dead while eight others are nursing severe body injuries after a nasty accident involving… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.