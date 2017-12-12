Nigeria: Election of Uche Secondus Is New Dawn - Niger PDP

Minna — The Niger State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said last weekend election of Prince Uche Secondus as the new national chairman of the party is the beginning of a new dawn for the party.

The party also said the election of Secondus was "the end of imposition and impunity in the party."

These were contained in a congratulatory message the party sent to Secondus and other members of the new national executive committee yesterday.

In the message signed by the state Chairman of the party Alhaji Tanko Beji, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Minna, the party said it was confident that the national chairmanship of the PDP would bring about progress and unity for the party.

"There is no doubt that your overwhelming victory with 2,000 votes out of a total of 2,396 delegates at the convention is a testimony to your acceptability by all delegates at the convention and the PDP members at home and in the diaspora

"Your victory is also an endorsement of your leadership capability and belief that you possess all that it takes to move our party to greater heights

"Your victory as the new national chairman of our party is a reward for your steadfastness, loyalty and dedication to the party before, during and after the crisis that engulfed PDP especially when some enemies of the party and democracy tried to detail us," the chairman stated in the statement.

Beji said in the statement that Secondus and other members of the national executive committee should be assured of the support of the state chapter of the party, but advised him to be wary of sycophants who could derail his plans for the party.

"Now that the national convention is over, the new leadership should use the new spirit in the party to start preparation for the next general election," Beji declared before advising that the party should "avoid the pitfalls of the previous executives which caused us the 2015 election."