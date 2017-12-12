12 December 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi Affirms to Abbas Egypt's Firm Stance On Maintaining Jerusalem's Legal Status

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Monday 11/12/2017 stressed Egypt's firm stance on the necessity of preserving the legal and historical status of Jerusalem in a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Cairo.

The two leaders had a prolonged session of talks on the latest developments in the Palestinian cause following a recent US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move its embassy to the city, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said.

President Sisi asserted Egypt will continue to support the Palestinian people's legitimate rights to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Abbas, for his part, said the US decision was a surprise at a time when the Palestinian authority offers flexibility and readiness to reach a settlement based on the two-state solution and recognition of East Jerusalem as Palestine's capital in line with the pre-1967 borders.

The two sides tackled the dangerous repercussions of the US decision on the status of Jerusalem and the Middle East peace process, the spokesman said.

They agreed to continue coordination and consultation and exploit the current international momentum opposing the US decision, he added. - MENA

