Egypt: Putin Terms Summit Talks With Sisi "Constructive"

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Monday 11/12 /2017 held talks with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi at El Itihadiya palace "constructive and rich in substance".

In a joint press conference with president Sisi, the Russian president said during the summit, they have outlined future joint plans of action and discussed issues topping the international and regional agenda.

Putin stressed that Russia is keen on fostering friendly and cooperation relations with Egypt as Egypt is Russia's old and trusted partner in the Middle East region and North Africa.

Bilateral cooperation is acquiring a new dynamic, thanks to the developing trade and economic cooperation, Putin said, adding that the volume of trade exchange has been increased by half during the past nine months reaching more than four million dollars.

He cited that they stressed the importance of continuing negotiations in terms of establishing a free trade zone between Egypt and the Eurasian Economic Commission and expressed keenness on the joint steps in the energy field, especially in the fuels sector.

He also referred to the establishment of a power plant project in Dabaa which will be the first of its kind in Egypt, affirming that the implementation of such project will enable Egypt to get not only a nuclear plant but also the latest and safest technologies.

The Russian president thanked Sisi for the warm hospitality.

Putin expounded that the Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) will be the largest center for manufacturing, supplying and exporting the Russian products to the countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

He affirmed that the Russian major companies expressed keenness on participating in such an important project, pointing out that it will be implemented with total investments of $ seven billion.

He said that talks also touched on cooperation in agriculture field as Egypt is one of Russia's most important customers in the procurement of wheat, citing that Russia has imported about 5.5 million tons of wheat to Egypt during the first nine months of 2017.

Putin added that they agreed to expand military and technical military cooperation between both countries and discussed improving capabilities of the Egyptian Armed Forces within the framework of fighting terrorism.

He noted that discussions also dealt with human bonds between both countries, topped by tourism, stressing that the Egyptian side has exerted strenuous efforts to upgrade the security standards at Egypt's airports.

The sequence of joint steps needed for resuming direct flights between both countries were tackled during the talks, Putin further said.

The Russian Federal Security Service delivered a report affirming that Russia is ready to resume flights between Moscow and Cairo, pointing to the necessity of signing a governmental protocol in this field, the Russian president added.

The Russian president said that during the talks, he and President Sisi exchanged views towards major international and regional issues in detail, affirming that the Russian-Egyptian stances are very close.

Putin said that he has informed President Sisi about Russia's efforts to restore stability in Syria as well as the results of his visit to it, stressing that support of the Russian Air Force made the full liberation of the Syrian territories from terrorists very imminent.

He also stated that he and President Sisi have agreed to boost coordination to provide a long-term political settlement in Syria.

He expressed appreciation to Egypt's support to the Russian initiative of holding the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, affirming that Russia is keen to engage all Syrian factions in its meetings, including representatives to Moscow and Cairo platforms.

On other hands Putin noted that Russia and Egypt are keen to achieve stability and security in Libya and restore its sovereignty and unity as well as integration of its territories, lauding Egypt's constructive stance in the Mideast settlement.

He commended the Palestinian reconciliation that was inked in October in Cairo between Fath and Hamas movements, saying that Egypt and Russia stress the necessity of an immediate direct Israeli- Palestinian dialogue to tackle all contentious issues including the status of Jerusalem.

He referred to the importance of fair and long-term agreements between the Palestinians and Israelis that cope with the interests of both sides while decisions should go in line with resolutions that had been already adopted by the international community.

The Russian president voiced Russia's support to the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, affirming that steps prior to the results of the Palestinian-Israeli negotiations are useless and destabilizing.

He extended thanks to the Egyptians for their fruitful cooperation, stressing that implementing decisions taken by him and President Sisi today will contribute to enhancing partnership between Russia and Egypt in all spheres. - MENA