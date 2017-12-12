Egypt: Acting PM Probes With World Bank Group Vice President Enhancing Joint Coop.

Acting Premier and Housing Minister Moustafa Madboli discussed with the World Bank Group Vice President Hafez Ghanem and his accompanying delegation means of promoting cooperation between Egypt and the bank.

The meeting was attended by the Investment and International Cooperation as well as the Planning, Follow-up and Administrative Reform Ministers Sahr Nasr and Hala el Saeed, respectively.

At the beginning of the get-together, Madboli hailed bilateral cooperation, pointing out to his fruitful meeting with the Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva during her participation in the "Africa 2017" forum.

He voiced keenness of the Egyptian cabinet to cooperate with the bank in a number of programs so as to develop various sectors, such as housing, public transport, energy, electricity and agriculture.

He referred to the importance of health and education within the framework of the state's plan to upgrade services offered to citizens in various sectors as one of the pillars of sustainable development nationwide.

For his part, Ghanem hailed the economic and social reform program which the Egyptian government is currently implementing, noting that such reforms was indispensable as regards developing the Egyptian economy.

