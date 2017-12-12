Gambia: An Appeal for Gambia College

The National Security adviser at the Office of the President has disclosed that The Gambia is in the process of… Read more »

The Minister of Higher Education and the president of the republic, should put Gambia College under the microscope. Gambia College is a different institution. It is designed to train those who are to teach others. Such people constitute the foundation of any country which aims to progress. No country could progress without human resources. Human resources could not develop without teachers. Teachers could not develop without training. If a country is interested in developing its young, it needs to focus on their education. This means that teachers should be given priority. Merit should be the basis of finding a place in teacher training institutions, if we need to have quality teachers. Hence Government policy need to be revisited so that free education for teachers is the starting point of guaranteeing free and universal education.

