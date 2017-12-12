11 December 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Jangjangbureh Scoops Family Planning Football Tourney

By Fatoumatta K Jallow

Janjangbureh FC have emerged winners of the Family Planning Campaign football tournament in the Central River Region (CRR) after beating Brikamaba FC 4-2 on post-match penalties following a 2-2 stalemate in regular time.

Janjangbureh finished top in the tourney that also featured Brikamaba FC, Bansang FC and Niani FC.

Staged at the Armitage Senior Secondary school football grounds, recently, the championship was part of Family Planning's drive to raise youth awareness on family planning, cervical cancer screening, HIV counselling and testing through sports.

The first encounter of the match was played between Niani FC of CRR North against Brikamaba FC of CRR South with the latter clutching the spoils via a lone goal.

The result had the CRR south outfit squaring Janjanbureh in the finals but eventually biting the dust on spot-kicks on the back of a two-all draw in regular time.

Kebba Touray accounted for Janjangbureh's two goals while Kawsu Kuyateh and Momodou Jang Jallow each netted for Brikamaba.

Jangjangbureh went home D7,500 richer as title winners while Brikamaba pocketed D5,000 as runners-up with Niani and Bansang each given D3,000.

