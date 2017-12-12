11 December 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Real's Coach - Sale of Key Stars Affecting us

By Yankuba Jallow

The sale of key players including strikers have left former league champions Real de Banjul on a snail-pace progress.

The capital outfit missed out on the title last season to Armed Forces leaving fans disenchanted.

An audacious re-launch for the gong is expected this term but the sale of key forwards has left a void needing immediate fixing and the effect is beginning to bite.

Striker Yankuba Jarju is the latest amongst a string of Real de Banjul players sold off to Senegalese champions Generation Foot.

Majorr Saine, in his debut season with the side as gaffer, over the weekend, admitted the exodus has left them 'struggling.'

'The league has not yet gone anywhere, collecting a point here (in Brikama) we still have a match against Banjul United where we will win.

We have sold most of our key players even our two main strikers are playing in Senegal. So we are struggling but everything will be fine,'Saine told journalists in the aftermath of his team's one-all draw with Brikama United at the Boxbar Stadium.

Consequently, The Whites have managed just a win in the four games they've featured, drawing two and losing one.

Jarjue joins Generation Foot as Real's fourth player to sign for the French Ligue Une feeder club.

