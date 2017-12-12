Gambia: Manneh's Winner Adds to 10-Man Hawks' Woes

It took a decisive spot-kick effort from Sulayman Manneh to hand Tallinding United a surprise win over a sluggish Football Federation Cup winners Hawks Football Club on Saturday.

An under-pressure Hawks' skipper Mass Manga was forced to handle in his own box as the referee pointed to the spot-kick which forward Manneh buried to the back of the net, sending the goalie the wrong way.

Sulayman could have put the game to bed but spurned his effort while Hawks' Alieu Danso and Omar Manneh all came close but watched their shots go wide the post.

Re-start of the game following the hiatus had a goal-searching Hawks trying to find in-roads in Tallinding's rigid defence.

Their efforts came close to paying off but midfielder Musa Bala Danso's sending off soured the cherry for the FF Cup holders.

Danso launched a precarious elbow on an unsuspecting Omar Manneh after dispossessing the Tallinding striker earning him his marching orders.

Saturday's game at the SK East Park is the second time Hawks are getting reduced to ten-men in the second-half with the first been in their opening game 1-0 lost to Gamtel FC.

The run of loses is unwelcome news for Hawks' Ansu Fatty who are set to represent Gambia in the Total CAF Confederation Cup preliminaries.