11 December 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: French Naval Vessel Docks At Banjul Port

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mustapha Jallow

A French naval vessel numbered 'F790', on December 9th 2017, docked at the Old Wharf of the Banjul port with the French Ambassador and senior naval officers on board.

Representatives from the Chief of Defence Staff including Senior Gambian Navy officers and soldiers who were led by Navy Commodore Madani Senghore, received the delegation. According to Military sources, the French Naval mission in the country is a state visit meant to strengthen bilateral ties between France and Gambia; that as part of activities marking the visit, a reception was held on board the ship on the same day, graced by the vice President and Minister of Women's Affairs, Madam Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang.

Speaking to local journalists in a short remark, General Denis Mistral, Commander of The French Elements in Senegal said the purpose of the visit, was to build partnership with GAF and to participate in the activities of the new Gambia.

Describing the visit, Navy Commodore Madani Senghore said it was a very significant visit for the Gambia and GAF. "The roles and functions of the navy are multifaceted. We have the military role, policing and the diplomatic and humanitarian roles. And the visit is to strengthened bilateral relations between the two countries," he said.

He said it will also help in building capacity and capabilities and strengthen our cooperation to fight common threats such as insecurity and terrorism that happens in the region. "It's also an opportunity for the French naval personnel to see the capabilities of the Gambian navy, to be able to build a strong relationship," he said.

In conclusion, Commodore Senhore said that they will have other activities as some of the crew would visit the naval base and conduct some training and maintenance activities with their Gambian counterparts.

Gambia

Govt Strengthens National Security Structures

The National Security adviser at the Office of the President has disclosed that The Gambia is in the process of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.