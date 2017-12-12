Monrovia — Liberty Party (LP) has described as "naïve" statement attributed to it as supporting one of the two political parties in the pending runoff election.

LP Deputy Secretary for Press and Propaganda, Edward Clarke Toomey, said the party has not reached any decision of endorsement of a particular political party in the runoff but is still in consultations with the two.

"We want to inform all members of the party and supporters of the Brumskine-Karnwea 2017 presidential ticket, that LP has absolutely not yet made any decision to endorse any of the two parties in the upcoming runoff," Toomey said.

In a post on his social media page Monday, Toomey said the decision of whether the party will endorse any of the two or remain neutral in the process would be done in the best interest of the country.

He confirmed rumors of the Coalition for Democratic Change's (CDC) political leader, Senator George Weah, meeting with an official of the party, Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence. According to him, Senator Weah met with Senator Lawrence and Deputy House Speaker Hans Barchue in Grand Bassa County, attributing it to part of the consultation process.

Toomey argued that the meeting with the CDC standard bearer and official of his party should not be a surprise as Weah's party and that of the ruling establishment are both striving to solicit their endorsement.

"Given the political season, this should be no surprise as both CDC and UP are necessarily and rigorously striving to solicit the endorsement of the Liberty Party," Toomey asserted.

He further informed Liberians that Amb. Weah meeting with Bassa-based stakeholders did not generate any commitment to effect a Liberty Party endorsement of the CDC.

At the same time, Clarke has sounded the caveat against any of the party's supporters to carry out endorsement in the name of the party, noting that they will come out with a unanimous decision soon.

At the same time, the party's Vice Chairman for Political Affairs, Mr. Abraham Darius Dillon, has rubbished claims that LP Standard Bearer, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, has absconded the country following ruling from the Supreme Court.

He, however, admitted that Cllr. Brumskine is out of Liberia on a private business.

Dillon also denied information that the LP has reached a decision to support a political party in the presidential runoff.

He noted that the party would come up with a decision on which way to go and that decision is still pending.

The LP Vice Chair for Political Affairs disagreed with the decision of the Supreme Court to come out with a decision, which he said will only benefit two political parties instead of all parties.

Speaking on a local talk-show in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, Dillon lamented that the LP was part of the process leading to cleaning up of NEC system but is not a beneficiary of such process.

"We are a bit disappointed when the Court said, we should have brought sufficient evidence from all over the country. The Court said 'go clean up the dirt' but it did not state the quantity of dirt.

"The court is saying all of you were part of the process leading to a cleanup but it is saying only two persons should benefit from the cleaning up," Dillon said.

In spite of his disappointment, Dillon believed the Supreme Court is the highest decision making body and that the rule of law must be respected.

During his deliberation, he questioned the status of those caught producing voters card with valid NEC form, maintaining that the first round of the Presidential and Legislative elections was marred with fraud and irregularities.

Meanwhile, Dillon wants partisans of Liberty Party to remain calm in the pending runoff presidential election.