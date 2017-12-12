Liberia: Supreme Court's Decision Must Be Implemented

editorial

The Supreme Court of Liberia has finally laid to rest complaints of massive frauds and irregularities that reportedly characterized the October 10, 2017 Presidential and Legislative Elections. In its ruling on Thursday, December 7, 2017, the Court lifted the prohibition imposed on the presidential run-off elections on grounds that there was not sufficient evidence to overturn results of the elections.

According To The Supreme Court, it could not order a rerun of the elections based on speculations and insufficient evidence provided by Liberty and Unity Parties respectively. Although the High Court acknowledged that there were irregularities in some areas but said the complaining parties failed to give specifics about the districts, polling places and polling centers. The Court further indicated in its more than 126 page ruling, read by Associate Justice, Philip A.Z. Banks that annulling the October 10 elections results would have serious consequences on Liberia.

Based On Testimonies and evidences provided during argument of the case, the Supreme Court ordered the National Elections Commission (NEC) to thoroughly clean the Voter Roll and publish it in hard copies at all magisterial offices and polling centers. The NEC was also mandated to set a new date for the holding of the run-off presidential elections in keeping with the constitution.

Additionally, The Court also instructed that poll watchers should vote where they are registered and that nobody should be allowed to vote once his/her name is not on the Final Registration Roll (FRR). The Chairman and commissioners of NEC were also ordered by the High Court to refrain from making public statements on pending electoral disputes.

Now That The Court has ruled, the onus is upon NEC and the two political parties (Coalition for Democratic Change and Unity Party) that are in the run-off to ensure the unhindered implementation of that ruling.

It Is Our expectation that every aspect of the ruling should be adhered to, because the Supreme Court is the last arbiter for legal matters. Political parties should work with NEC to clean up the voter roll because they are stakeholders in the democratic process of Liberia. There should be no excuse from NEC in ensuring that the voter roll is cleaned up and a new date for the presidential run-off announced within the constitutional timeframe.