Liberia: Angry Crowd Set WFP Truck Ablaze for Killing Three in Nimba County

Saclepea, Nimba County — Angry crowd has reportedly set ablaze a six-tire truck believed to be used by the World Food Program (WFP).

The WFP blue-colored truck was loaded with goods as it left Ganta in Nimba County for the Southeastern part of the country, while the black and red colored TVS motorbike, with which the truck collided, was traveling from Doumpa Town, along the Tappita-Saclepea highway.

Some people, who claimed to be eyewitnesses, told our Nimba County correspondent that the operator of the WFP truck was on his lane, while the cyclist, coming from the opposite direction, was allegedly on the same lane of the truck.

"But when he turned a curve and after seeing the truck, he struggled to get back on his lane."

"The truck driver wanted to dodge him, too, by taking his lane, but that was just too late and both collided," one of the eyewitnesses said.

According to our correspondent, following the collision, the three persons on the bike died instantly. He further stated that onlookers, who went on the scene, became angry and reportedly looted the truck of all its goods before setting it on fire.

The county's Police detachment was swift in making arrests of several young people, who allegedly stole the truck's goods before setting it ablaze.

The deceases, who were all from a single family, included 28-year-old Avrious Nyah-Yeanue along with her three-year-old daughter and Abel Wehyee, the bike rider.

Our correspondent said the burning of this truck brings to three the number of trucks that have been set ablaze by angry mob following accidents of such nature on highways in the county.

A Police station in Saclepea, Nimba was set ablaze following the death of a motor cyclist, who was killed by an UNMIL truck near Lowyee Town on the Saclepea-Tappita high-way. Angry crowd felt that the officers tried to shield and twist the investigation into the accident.

Another arson attack was carried on by angry mob when a truck belonging to the political leader of the All Liberia Party (ALP), Mr. Benoni Urey, was also set ablaze.

Mr. Urey's truck, which used to carry pig feed to Nimba, was headed to Monrovia when it tragically hit and killed a motorcyclist in Ganta City.

Report by Franklin Doloquee, FPA Contributor